BRIEF-GE Renewable Energy Selected For The Supply Of Two Hydropower Plants In Brazil

Dec 6 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE RENEWABLE ENERGY SELECTED FOR THE SUPPLY OF TWO HYDROPOWER PLANTS IN BRAZIL

* GE RENEWABLE ENERGY SAYS CO‘S HYDROPOWER BUSINESS SELECTED BY ATIAIA ENERGIA S.A TO EQUIP THE AREADO PLANT AND BANDEIRANTE PLANT IN BRAZIL

* GE RENEWABLE ENERGY - EXECUTION OF BANDEIRANTE CONTRACT WILL TAKE PLACE UNTIL AUG 2019; COMMISSIONING OF AREADO PLANT IS TO BE COMPLETED IN SEPT 2019

* GE RENEWABLE ENERGY SAYS THE BANDEIRANTE PLANT WILL HAVE A TOTAL OUTPUT OF 28MW AND THE AREADO PLANT WILL HAVE A TOTAL OUTPUT OF 18.6MW Source text: [bit.ly/2BDF0Gy] Further company coverage: