BRIEF-GE reports quarterly ‍industrial operating + verticals EPS of $0.29​

Oct 20 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:
* Quarterly continuing operations EPS (GAAP) of $0.22
* Quarterly industrial operating + verticals EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.29
* Quarterly total revenues $33.47 billion, up 14 percent
* Quarterly orders $29.8 billion, up 11 percent
* Says at quarter-end, backlog was $328 billion, up 3 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $32.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* General Electric’s CEO says “this was a very challenging quarter”
* General Electric Co CEO says majority businesses had solid q3 earnings performance, offset by decline in “power performance in difficult market”
Says EPS impacted by $0.16 in quarter, including impairments of $0.13, higher restructuring and lower gains of $0.03