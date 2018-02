Feb 21 (Reuters) - Gear Energy Ltd:

* GEAR ENERGY LTD. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 OPERATING RESULTS

* GEAR ENERGY LTD QTRLY ‍SHR $0.03​

* GEAR ENERGY LTD - ‍“COMMODITY PRICES INTO EARLY 2018 HAVE CONTINUED THEIR TREND OF VOLATILITY”​

* GEAR ENERGY LTD QTRLY ‍TOTAL PRODUCTION 7,090 BOE/D VERSUS 6,203 BOE/D​

* GEAR ENERGY LTD QTRLY ‍SALES OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS & NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS $30 MILLION VERSUS $22.7 MILLION​