FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Geberit CEO says lower 2017 sales outlook does not affect mid-term sales guidance of 4 - 6 percent growth
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月31日 / 早上8点52分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Geberit CEO says lower 2017 sales outlook does not affect mid-term sales guidance of 4 - 6 percent growth

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Geberit Ag

* Geberit CEO says sees declining construction market in U.K driven by Brexit uncertainty hitting non-residential projects

* Geberit CEO says fourth quarter will be challenging due to tough comparisons with q4 2016

* Geberit CEO says doesn’t plan any extraordinary price increases due to raw materials price rise

* Geberit CEO says we don’t expect a margin uplift in the fourth quarter

* Geberit CEO says more positive on U.K. Residential sector than non residential sector in 2017

* Geberit CEO says shortage of installers in Germany remains an issue, expects downselling problem to fade

* Geberit CEO says lower 2017 sales outlook does not affect mid term sales guidance of 4 - 6 percent growth

* Geberit CEO says would consider extraordinary price increase in Switzerland next year to deal with franc weakening Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below