Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gemini Corp:

* GEMINI REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE FELL 34 PERCENT TO C$14.6 MILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $‍0.04​

* ‍DECISION HAS BEEN MADE TO IMMEDIATELY ENTER INTO A CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING PROCESS​

* GEMINI - ‍RESTRUCTURING WILL INCLUDE CHANGES TO EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM & REDUCTIONS IN PERSONNEL RESULTING IN $6.0 MILLION ANNUAL REDUCTION IN OVERHEAD COSTS​

* ALL FIGURES IN C$‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )