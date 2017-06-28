FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Gemphire announces top-line data from COBALT-1 phase 2b clinical trial in HoFH patients
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月28日 / 晚上8点11分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Gemphire announces top-line data from COBALT-1 phase 2b clinical trial in HoFH patients

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - Gemphire Therapeutics Inc:

* Gemphire announces top-line data from cobalt-1 phase 2b clinical trial in hofh patients

* Gemphire therapeutics inc - top-line data on ldl-c primary endpoint from completed open label phase 2b cobalt-1 trial

* Gemphire therapeutics - adverse events (aes) were mild to moderate in intensity across all doses of gemcabene and consistent with previously reported aes

* Gemphire therapeutics inc - there were no serious aes or withdrawals due to aes in cobalt-1 study

* Gemphire therapeutics - data announced continue to demonstrate additive lipid lowering efficacy of gemcabene has been demonstrated in extensive clinical program to date

* Gemphire therapeutics inc - hofh patients continue to have elevated ldl-c and additional therapies are needed to help these patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below