Dec 27 (Reuters) - Gendis Inc:

* GENDIS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT A GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION

* ENTERED INTO SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH JAMES COHEN, CEO, DIRECTOR OF CO, A CORPORATION OWNED BY COHEN, WITH RESPECT TO GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION

* CORPORATION OWNED BY COHEN, WILL OFFER TO BUY ALL ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CO AT $5.25/SHARE