BRIEF-Gener8 Maritime's unit enters into amendment agreement with HHIC-Phil Inc​
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月2日 / 晚上8点42分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Gener8 Maritime's unit enters into amendment agreement with HHIC-Phil Inc​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Gener8 Maritime Inc

* On Sept 26, unit entered into amendment agreement with HHIC-Phil Inc​

* Under amendment agreement and outstanding works agreement, builder is obligated to physically deliver vessel on October 9, 2017​

* Amendment agreement further provides for a $19.3 million reduction in contract price payable under building contract for vessel​

* Contract price for vessel has, in effect, been reduced from $96.4 million to $77.1 million​

* Unit also entered outstanding works agreement with HHIC-Phil Inc Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2xTZagx) Further company coverage:

