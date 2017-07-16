FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 天前
BRIEF-General Cable announces review of strategic alternatives
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月16日 / 晚上8点33分 / 19 天前

BRIEF-General Cable announces review of strategic alternatives

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 16 (Reuters) - General Cable Corp:

* General cable announces review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value

* Board has initiated a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale of co

* Engaged J.P. Morgan securities LLC as financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as legal advisor to assist in process

* Announced preliminary financial results for Q2 ended june 30, 2017

* Company expects to report revenues of approximately $923 million for north america, europe and latin america for Q2

* General cable corp - expects to report reported operating loss and adjusted operating income for Q2 of about $23 million and $32 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below