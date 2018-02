Feb 16 (Reuters) - General Cable Corp:

* GENERAL CABLE CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION BY PRYSMIAN GROUP

* GENERAL CABLE CORP - ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY Q3 OF 2018​

* GENERAL CABLE CORP - APPROXIMATELY 99% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST WERE VOTED IN FAVOR OF MERGER​