10 天前
BRIEF-General Dynamics Q2 earnings per share $2.45
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 中午11点48分 / 10 天前

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp

* General Dynamics reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $2.45

* Q2 revenue $7.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.75 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises FY 2017 earnings per share view to $9.70 to $9.75

* General Dynamics Corp - ‍general Dynamics' total backlog at end of second-quarter 2017 was $58.6 billion​

* General Dynamics Corp - ‍total potential contract value, sum of all backlog components, was $83 billion at end of quarter​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* General Dynamics - ‍company-wide operating margin for Q2 13.8 percent, a 60 basis-point increase when compared to 13.2 percent in second-quarter 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

