BRIEF-General Dynamics To Acquire CSRA For $9.6 Bln

Feb 12 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp:

* GENERAL DYNAMICS TO ACQUIRE CSRA FOR $9.6 BILLION

* GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP - ‍DEAL ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS AND FREE CASH FLOW PER SHARE IN 2019​

* GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP - EXPECTED TO GENERATE RUN-RATE PRE-TAX COST SYNERGIES OF APPROXIMATELY 2% OF COMBINED SALES BY 2020

* GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP - TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $9.6 BILLION, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BILLION IN CSRA DEBT

* GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP - ANTICIPATE FINANCING TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF AVAILABLE CASH AND NEW DEBT FINANCING

* GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP - GENERAL DYNAMICS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CSRA FOR $40.75 IN CASH

* GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP - EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS AND TO FREE CASH FLOW PER SHARE IN 2019

* GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP - AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH CO AND CSRA

* GENERAL DYNAMICS - POST TENDER OFFER COMPLETION, CO TO ACQUIRE REMAINING SHARES NOT TENDERED IN OFFER THROUGH MERGER AT SAME PRICE AS IN TENDER OFFER​