24 天内
BRIEF-General Finance announces offer to buy noncontrolling interest in Royal Wolf
2017年7月12日 / 下午1点16分 / 24 天内

BRIEF-General Finance announces offer to buy noncontrolling interest in Royal Wolf

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - General Finance Corp:

* General Finance Corporation announces takeover offer to acquire public noncontrolling interest in Royal Wolf

* Company controls 51% of total outstanding ordinary shares of Royal Wolf

* Says ‍a$1.83 per share purchase price represents a 41% premium over Royal Wolf's latest closing price​

* General Finance Corp - ‍has received financing for takeover offer from Bison Capital Equity Partners V, LP and its affiliates​

* General Finance Corp -offer for A$1.83 per share in cash, less special dividend by Royal Wolf of a$0.0265 per share, for purchase by co of A$88.7 million

* General Finance Corp - ‍if it acquires 90% or more of Royal Wolf's shares, co will be able to complete compulsory acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

