Jan 3 (Reuters) - General Finance Corp:

* GENERAL FINANCE CORP - RONALD VALENTA RESIGNED AS CEO

* GENERAL FINANCE - RONALD VALENTA APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* GENERAL FINANCE CORP SAYS ON JAN 1, JODY MILLER APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2EMdZTD) Further company coverage: