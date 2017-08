July 6 (Reuters) - General Finance Corp:

* On June 30, Wells Fargo Bank, GFN Realty Company, LLC, others entered into that certain increase and joinder agreement - SEC Filing

* Agreement increases maximum revolver amount by $7 million to $217 million under certain amended, restated credit agreement dated April 7, 2014 Source text: (bit.ly/2uPed6y) Further company coverage: