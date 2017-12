BRIEF-General Mills Q2 Earnings Per Share $0.74

Dec 20 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc:

* GENERAL MILLS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.82 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q2 SALES $4.2 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $4.08 BILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.82 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.74

* - SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $512 MILLION

* - ‍REVISES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR ORGANIC NET SALES OUTLOOK BASED ON BETTER THAN EXPECTED YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS​

* - FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT AND DOWN 1 PERCENT

* - FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE BETWEEN FLAT AND UP 1 PERCENT

* - ‍SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.77 BILLION, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR​

* GENERAL MILLS SAYS CONSTANT-CURRENCY FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES ANY IMPACT FROM PROPOSED U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION

* - ‍MAINTAINING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR PROFIT AND EPS ​

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.22 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.22 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.09 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S