BRIEF-General Mills reaffirms guidance for fiscal 2018

Nov 14 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc

* General Mills reaffirms guidance for fiscal 2018

* General Mills Inc - ‍second-quarter adjusted gross margin and adjusted operating profit margin are expected to be below last year​

* General Mills - Q2 ‍2018 constant-currency segment operating profit, adjusted diluted eps also expected to be below year-ago levels in Q2​

* General Mills-‍significant improvement in Q2 organic net sales trends versus Q1, driven by improvement in retail sales trends in u.s. Measured outlets​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.08, revenue view $15.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $4.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S