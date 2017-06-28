FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
BRIEF-General Mills reports Q4 earnings per share $0.69
2017年6月28日

BRIEF-General Mills reports Q4 earnings per share $0.69

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc

* General Mills reports fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2017 results; provides 2018 outlook

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.73

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.69

* General Mills Inc - Fourth-quarter net sales for General Mills' North America retail segment totaled $2.39 billion, down 3 percent from prior year

* General Mills Inc - General Mills board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share, payable August 1, 2017

* FY 2018 organic net sales are expected to decline 1 to 2 percent.

* General Mills - Sees 2018 constant-currency adjusted diluted eps is expected to increase 1 to 2 percent from base of $3.08 earned in fiscal 2017

* General Mills Inc - FY 2018 constant-currency total segment operating profit is expected to be in a range between flat and up 1 percent

* General Mills Inc - Quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share represents an increase of 2 percent from previous quarterly rate of $0.48 per share

* General Mills Inc - FY 2018 adjusted operating profit margin is expected to be above year-ago levels

* General Mills Inc - Company estimates a 1 cent headwind from currency translation on full-year fiscal 2018 adjusted diluted EPS.

* General Mills Inc- Restructuring, impairment, and other exit costs totaled $183 million in 2017 compared to $151 million in 2016

* General Mills Inc - "Results on topline fell well short of our standards" for fiscal 2017

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.20, revenue view $15.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

