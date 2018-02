Feb 23 (Reuters) -

* GENERAL MILLS TO BUY NATURAL PET FOOD COMPANY BLUE BUFFALO FOR ABOUT $8 BILLION IN CASH- CNBC, CITING SOURCES‍​

* GENERAL MILLS-BLUE BUFFALO OFFER VALUES THE NATURAL PET FOOD COMPANY AT $40 A SHARE - CNBC‍​ Source text: cnb.cx/2CDRoGG