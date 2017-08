July 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Co says:

* June China vehicle sales total 285,191 units, +4.3 percent y/y, versus -0.3 percent in May

* Jan-June China vehicle sales total 1,765,828 units, -2.5 percent y/y, versus +5.3 percent year ago Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2tfhFth] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)