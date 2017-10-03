FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-General Motors posts 12 pct YOY rise in total U.S. Sales in September
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月3日 / 下午1点50分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-General Motors posts 12 pct YOY rise in total U.S. Sales in September

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - General Motors Co

* General Motors Co - ‍reported a 12 percent year-over-year increase in total U.S. Sales in September to 279,397 units​

* General Motors Co - ‍“GM remains committed to decrease daily rental sales by 50,000 units in 2017​”

* General Motors Co - ‍“with U.S. Economy strengthening, retail sales should remain strong for foreseeable future”​

* General Motors Co says “‍regions devastated by recent hurricanes will continue to recover, helping spur new and used vehicle sales”​

* General Motors Co - Co’s inventory target is unchanged, which is to end year with stocks at or below last year’s level of about 850,000 vehicles​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below