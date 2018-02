Feb 13 (Reuters) - Genesco Inc:

* GENESCO INITIATES PROCESS TO EXPLORE SALE OF LIDS SPORTS GROUP

* ‍COMPANY IS INITIATING A FORMAL PROCESS TO EXPLORE SALE OF ITS LIDS SPORTS GROUP BUSINESS​

* SAYS BOARD HAS ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE, CONSISTING OF FOUR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, TO OVERSEE LIDS SPORTS GROUP SALE PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: