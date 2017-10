BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming reports traffic for Sept 2017

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Genesee & Wyoming Inc

* Genesee & Wyoming reports traffic for september 2017

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - ‍G&W‘S traffic in September 2017 was 259,516 carloads, an increase of 14,720 carloads​

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - ‍G&W‘S same-railroad traffic in september 2017 was 235,175 carloads, a decrease of 9,621 carloads​

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - ‍ G&W‘S traffic in Q3 of 2017 was 814,128 carloads, an increase of 74,314 carloads, or 10.0 pct, compared with Q3 of 2016​

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - ‍G&W'S same-railroad traffic in Q3 of 2017 was 719,620 carloads, a decrease of 20,194 carloads​