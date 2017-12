Dec 13 (Reuters) - Genesee & Wyoming Inc:

* GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR NOVEMBER 2017

* ‍G&W‘S TRAFFIC IN NOVEMBER 2017 WAS 271,912 CARLOADS, AN INCREASE OF 21,249 CARLOADS, OR 8.5 PCT, COMPARED WITH NOVEMBER 2016​

* ‍G&W'S SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC IN NOV 2017 WAS 243,609 CARLOADS, A DECREASE OF 7,054 CARLOADS, OR 2.8 PCT, COMPARED WITH NOV 2016