综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月12日 / 上午10点12分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-Genesis Energy LP confirms previous financial guidance and plans to further enhance its balance sheet and financial flexibility by reallocating capital

1 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Genesis Energy LP

* Genesis Energy, L.P. confirms previous financial guidance and plans to further enhance its balance sheet and financial flexibility by reallocating capital

* Genesis Energy LP - ‍Has completed a review of its previously disclosed financial guidance​

* Genesis Energy LP - ‍Beginning with quarter ending Dec 31, 2017, expects grow quarterly distribution by no less than $0.01 per common unit, per quarter​

* Genesis Energy LP - ‍Beginning with quarter ended Sept 30, target distribution coverage of new distribution profile of 1.40 to 1.60 times on a cash basis​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

