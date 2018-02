Feb 15 (Reuters) - Genesis Energy LP:

* GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* GENESIS ENERGY LP - QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GENESIS ENERGY LP OF $15.5 MILLION, RESULTING IN LOSS OF $0.01 OF NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT

* GENESIS ENERGY LP - QTRLY REVENUES $720.05 MILLION VERSUS $428.1 MILLION