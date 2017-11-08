FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare reports Q3 revenue $1.32 billion
2017年11月8日

BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare reports Q3 revenue $1.32 billion

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Genesis Healthcare Inc:

* Genesis Healthcare announces plans to strengthen capital structure and reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $1.32 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.33 billion

* Genesis Healthcare Inc - co, counterparties entered preliminary non-binding agreements for proposed restructuring of master leases, loans​

* Genesis Healthcare - ‍restructuring plans expected to reduce current cash fixed charges between $80 million and $100 million annually​

* Genesis Healthcare - ‍non-cash impairment charge of $360 million for goodwill and identifiable intangible assets recorded in quarter

* Genesis Healthcare Inc qtrly earnings per share ‍loss from continuing operations attributable to co $3.94​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

