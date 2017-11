Nov 17 (Reuters) - Genghis S.á.r.l.:

* Genghis S.á.r.l. acquires shares of Taiga Building Products Ltd. under exchange offer

* ‍genghis S.á.r.l. says on Nov 17, acquired 18.5 million shares of Taiga Building Products at a deemed purchase price of CDN$1.20 per common share

* Genghis S.á.r.l.​ - ‍after acquisition, Genghis now owns shares representing about 15.8% of total number of issued, outstanding shares of Taiga Building