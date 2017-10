Oct 10 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S

* Genmab and Seattle Genetics to initiate new study of novel antibody-drug conjugate tisotumab vedotin in cervical cancer

* Genmab - ‍companies plan to start enrolling patients by first half of 2018​

* Genmab - ‍co, Seattle Genetics to start phase II study of tisotumab vedotin in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic cervical cancer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: