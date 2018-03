March 9 (Reuters) - Genocea Biosciences Inc:

* GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES - ‍ON MARCH 6, JONATHAN POOLE DELIVERED RESIGNATION AS CFO EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, 2018​

* GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER - SEC FILING