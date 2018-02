Feb 15 (Reuters) - Genocea Biosciences Inc:

* GENOCEA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES - EXPECTS EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ARE SUFFICIENT TO SUPPORT ITS OPERATING EXPENSES & CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO H2 OF 2019

* GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: