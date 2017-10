BRIEF-Genomic Health and Biocartis announce agreement to develop a breast cancer test

Sept 13 (Reuters) - BIOCARTIS GROUP NV:

* ‍GENOMIC HEALTH AND BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP AN IDYLLA(TM) IVD ONCOTYPE DX(®) BREAST CANCER TEST TO BROADEN GLOBAL PATIENT ACCESS​

* ‍EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP AN IVD VERSION OF ONCOTYPE DX BREAST RECURRENCE SCORE TEST ON BIOCARTIS’ IDYLLA PLATFORM​

* ‍ONCOTYPE DX BREAST RECURRENCE SCORE TEST PLANNED FOR LAUNCH IN EUROPE BEGINNING WITH FRANCE AND GERMANY IN 2019​

* ‍AS PART OF AGREEMENT, GENOMIC HEALTH WILL MAKE A PAYMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $3.3 MILLION TO BIOCARTIS, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE EXPENSED IN Q3 OF 2017​

* ‍GENOMIC HEALTH CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO BE PROFITABLE FOR FULL YEAR 2017, EXCLUDING THESE TRANSACTION COSTS​

* ‍UPON COMMERCIALIZATION, GENOMIC HEALTH WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO BIOCARTIS BASED ON NET SALES OF IVD TESTS DEVELOPED ON BIOCARTIS' IDYLLA PLATFORM​