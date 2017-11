BRIEF-Genomic Health And Cleveland Diagnostics Announce Strategic Collaboration To Develop And Commercialize New Prostate Cancer Tests

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Genomic Health Inc:

* GENOMIC HEALTH AND CLEVELAND DIAGNOSTICS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE NEW PROSTATE CANCER TESTS

* GENOMIC HEALTH-DEAL TO PROVIDE CO WITH EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP CANCER TESTS BASED ON CLEVELAND DIAGNOSTICS’ ISOPSA REAGENT & SIA TECHNOLOGY​

* GENOMIC HEALTH INC - ‍GENOMIC HEALTH IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN ADDITIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND CLINICAL VALIDATION OF FIRST HIGH-PSA REFLEX TEST IN 2018​

* GENOMIC HEALTH INC - ‍GENOMIC HEALTH WILL MAKE A CONVERTIBLE NOTE INVESTMENT IN CLEVELAND DIAGNOSTICS IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017​