BRIEF-Genomic Health Q3 loss per share $0.06

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Genomic Health Inc:

* Genomic Health announces third quarter 2017 financial results and reports recent business progress

* Q3 loss per share $0.06

* Q3 revenue $83.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $86.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genomic Health - ‍expects to meet low end of FY revenue guidance, which is $345 million, excluding estimated hurricane impact on revenue of about $3 million in Q3​

* Genomic Health Inc - ‍expects to deliver full-year profit, excluding $3.2 million cost of biocartis transaction​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: