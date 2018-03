BRIEF-Genomic Health Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.05

March 8 (Reuters) - Genomic Health Inc:

* GENOMIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS, PROVIDES 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* SEES 2018 GAAP EPS OF $ 0.16 TO $ 0.22

* GENOMIC HEALTH - ‍WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS​

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS IN RANGE OF $ 0.32 TO $ 0.50

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.07, REVENUE VIEW $88.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍WILL REDUCE POSITIONS BY ABOUT 10 PERCENT & TAKE A CHARGE OF ABOUT $10 MILLION IN Q1​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.34, REVENUE VIEW $383.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* GENOMIC HEALTH - IN 2018, PLANS TO DIRECT RESOURCES TO EXPAND ITS ONCOTYPE DX OFFERING

* GENOMIC HEALTH-TO TAKE CHARGE OF ABOUT $10 MILLION IN Q1 FOR COSTS WITH PERSONNEL REDUCTIONS&WRITE-OFF OF CERTAIN ASSETS ASSOCIATED WITH NGS-BASED PANELS