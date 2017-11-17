FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Genting Hong Kong divests 5 mln shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月17日 / 凌晨12点29分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Genting Hong Kong divests 5 mln shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

1 分钟阅读

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Genting Hong Kong Ltd:

* Star NCLC entered ‍underwriting deal with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

* Deal for ‍about US$270.1 mln

* ‍Underwriting Agreement for the secondary Public Offering Of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd​​

* Due to disposal gain of about us$57.4 million expected to accrue to group

* ‍In offering, Star NCLC is proposing to sell 5 mln NCLH shares representing about 2.2 pct of total issued & outstanding NCLH shares​​

* Upon offering’s completion, star NCLC’s stake in NCLH will be about 5.64 pct

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect on Nov. 17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below