BRIEF-Genuine Parts to acquire Alliance Automotive Group in $2 bln deal

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Genuine Parts Co:
* Genuine Parts Company enters definitive agreement to acquire Europe’s alliance automotive group
* Genuine Parts Co - acquisition is valued at a total purchase price of approximately $2 billion
* Genuine Parts Co - company expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings in first year after closing.
* Genuine Parts Co - intends to finance transaction, including pay-off of AAG’s existing debt arrangements, with approximately $2 billion of debt financing
* Genuine parts -for 2018, incremental diluted EPS estimated at $0.45 to $0.50 and adjusted EPS estimated at $0.65 to $0.70, which excludes items
* Genuine parts co says transaction has been approved by board of directors of GPC