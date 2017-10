BRIEF-GENWORTH AND OCEANWIDE PROVIDE UPDATE ON CFIUS APPLICATION

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc:

* GENWORTH AND OCEANWIDE PROVIDE UPDATE ON CFIUS APPLICATION

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL - CO AND CHINA OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS GROUP CO. LTD​‍ HAVE WITHDRAWN JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN U.S.

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC - ‍GENWORTH AND OCEANWIDE INTEND TO ACTIVELY ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFIUS WITH RESPECT TO MITIGATION OPTIONS​

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC - "EVALUATING OPTIONS TO ADDRESS OUR UPCOMING DEBT MATURITIES"