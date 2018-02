Feb 12 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc:

* GENWORTH ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF SYNDICATION OF $450 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC - ‍COMMENCED SYNDICATION OF A PROPOSED SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO $450 MILLION​

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL - TERM LOAN ‍PROCEEDS TO BE USED, WITH CASH, TO REPAY EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS, COULD BE USED TO PAY 6.515% SENIOR NOTES DUE MAY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: