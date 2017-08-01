FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 天前
BRIEF-Genworth Financial Q2 adj operating EPS $0.30
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 晚上10点30分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-Genworth Financial Q2 adj operating EPS $0.30

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc:

* Genworth Financial announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genworth Financial Inc book value per share $ $26.08 at Q2 2017 end versus $30.37 at q2 2016 end

* Genworth Financial Inc - qtrly total revenues $2,223 ‍​ million versus $2,236 million

* Genworth Financial - net investment income was $801 million in quarter, up from $790 million in the prior quarter and $779 million in the prior year‍​

* Genworth Financial - qtrly U.S. Mortgage insurance reported adjusted operating income $91 million, versus $73 million in the prior quarter,$61 million in prior year‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below