3 天前
BRIEF-Genworth MI Canada Q2 earnings per share C$1.61
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年8月1日 / 晚上10点15分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-Genworth MI Canada Q2 earnings per share C$1.61

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Genworth MI Canada Inc:

* Genworth MI Canada Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 results including net operating income of $126 million

* Q2 earnings per share c$1.61

* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operating earnings per share C$1.36

* Genworth MI Canada Inc qtrly premiums earned $168 million up 7 pct y/y

* Genworth MI Canada Inc qtrly premiums written $170 million versus $249 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.09, revenue view C$164.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

