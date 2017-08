July 27 (Reuters) - Geo-jade Petroleum Corp

* Says it, Soak Oil & Gas LLP and Schlumberger Holding II sign agreement on investment in soak program

* Says Schlumberger Holding II agrees to invest $214 million in Soak Oil & Gas for 30 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2u1mJil

