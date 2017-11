Nov 15 (Reuters) - Geopark Ltd

* Geopark reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $81.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $80.3 million

* Geopark ltd qtrly ‍consolidated oil and gas production up 28% to 28,325 Boepd

* Geopark Ltd - ‍net losses amounted to $19.1 million in 3Q 2017 compared to $21.0 million in 3Q 2016​