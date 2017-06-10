FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月内
BRIEF-Georgia Power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse
2017年6月10日 / 凌晨1点46分 / 2 个月内

BRIEF-Georgia Power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 9 (Reuters) -

* Georgia power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse for Vogtle nuclear expansion

* Georgia Power - Says first payment under new agreement is due from Toshiba in October 2017

* Georgia Power - Project is co-owned by Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power, Meag Power and Dalton Utilities

* Georgia Power - Deal affirms value of Toshiba's guarantee at $3.68 billion - providing additional protections for Georgia electric customers following Westinghouse's bankruptcy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

