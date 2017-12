Dec 5 (Reuters) - GEORGIA POWER:

* GEORGIA POWER REACHES AGREEMENT WITH TOSHIBA TO RECEIVE ALL REMAINING VOGTLE PAYMENTS BY DEC 15

* SAYS REACHED NEW AGREEMENT WITH TOSHIBA TO RECEIVE ALL REMAINING SCHEDULED PAYMENTS FROM TOSHIBA IN AMOUNT OF $3.2 BILLION BY DEC 15, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: