Sept 29 (Reuters) - Georgia Power:

* GEORGIA POWER RECEIVES ADDITIONAL LOAN GUARANTEE COMMITMENTS FOR NEW VOGTLE UNITS

* REACHED AGREEMENT WITH U.S. DOE FOR CONDITIONAL COMMITMENT OF ABOUT $1.67 BILLION IN ADDITIONAL LOAN GUARANTEES FOR PLANT VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ​

‍GEORGIA PSC EXPECTED TO REVIEW CO'S RECOMMENDATION, MAKE DECISION ON FUTURE OF VOGTLE 3, 4 PROJECT AS PART OF 17TH VCM PROCEEDING​