1 个月前
BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
2017年6月28日 / 晚上11点36分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) -

* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july

* Georgia power - To allow time for all approvals, the interim assessment agreement has been extended through july 20

* Georgia power -Continues work with project's co-owners to complete a full-scale schedule and cost-to-complete analysis

* Georgia power- Agreement between georgia power and toshiba remains in place and continues to affirm value of toshiba's guarantee at $3.68 billion

* Georgia power - First payment from toshiba under agreement is expected in amount of $300 million in october 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

