BRIEF-Georgia Power to continue Vogtle nuclear project construction
2017年11月6日 / 晚上7点13分

BRIEF-Georgia Power to continue Vogtle nuclear project construction

2 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Georgia Power:

* Georgia Power and the other owners of the Vogtle 3 & 4 project (Oglethorpe Power, MEAG Power and Dalton Utilities) on Monday presented their unified recommendation to continue construction of the project to the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC)

* Georgia Power filed the recommendation to move forward with the Georgia PSC on August 31 as part of the 17th Vogtle Construction Monitoring (VCM) Report.

* The recommendation was supported by all of the Owners and based on the results of a comprehensive schedule, cost-to-complete and cancellation assessment which was launched following the bankruptcy of the plant’s designer Westinghouse in March

* The Georgia PSC is expected to review the recommendation and make a decision regarding the future of the Vogtle 3 & 4 project as part of the 17th Vogtle Construction Monitoring (VCM) proceeding The Vogtle project being built by Georgia Power Co, a subsidiary of Southern Co, is the first new U.S. nuclear power plant to be built since the Three Mile Island accident in 1979. Vogtle had initially been expected to begin generating power in 2016, but now the reactors are expected to be completed around the end of 2022. Source: (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru)

