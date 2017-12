BRIEF-Geospace Technologies Announces Cost Reductions

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Geospace Technologies Corp:

* GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES COST REDUCTIONS

* GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP - PROGRAM TO REDUCE ITS OPERATING COSTS IN LIGHT OF EXPECTED AND CONTINUING LOW LEVELS OF SEISMIC PRODUCT DEMAND

* GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP - PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE APPROXIMATELY $6 MILLION OF ANNUALIZED CASH SAVINGS

* GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP - MAJORITY OF THE SAVINGS WILL BE REALIZED THROUGH A REDUCTION OF OVER 60 EMPLOYEES FROM COMPANY‘S HOUSTON-AREA WORKFORCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: