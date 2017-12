Nov 30 (Reuters) - Geospace Technologies Corp:

* GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.46

* Q4 REVENUE $23.7 MILLION

* GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES-DETERMINED PORTION OF INVENTORIES SHOULD HAVE BEEN CLASSIFIED AS NON-CURRENT IN BALANCE SHEETS IN CERTAIN FINANCIAL STATEMENTS​

* GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES - ‍GOING FORWARD, WILL CONTINUE TO CATEGORIZE PORTIONS OF INVENTORIES AS NON-CURRENT BASED ON ESTIMATES OF WHEN IT MIGHT BE SOLD​